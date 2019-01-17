Newly elected 114 MLAs, including CM K Chandrashekar Rao, takes oath in Telangana Assembly

Newly elected 114 MLAs, including K. Rao, took oath in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The assembly session started on Thursday. The House started with a anthem. Later, Protem invited the KCR to take his Oath.

First Rao has taken his oath in the House. Subsequently, women MLAs in the House had taken oath. After that, the remaining MLAs have taken oath as per Alphabetical order.

adjourned the House after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs.

Of the total 119 MLAs, 114 MLAs have taken oath today. Five MLAs - from BJP, Akbaruddin Owaisi, from party, from TRS and from TDP did not take their oath today and were also not present in the House.

119 candidates elected in the Assembly, 90 MLAs from the TRS, 19 from Congress, 7 from AIMIM, two MLAs from TDP and one from BJP.

MLA Pocharam has filed nomination for the Legislative Assembly The voting process will start in the next assembly meeting. The polling will be unanimous as the Congress, BJP and parties support the Speaker's election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)