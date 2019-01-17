Not scared, want to return to the sea: Naval officer Tomy

"I would like to sail in the sea rather than sit on land", ace naval Abhilash Tomy, who was injured in an adventure race in high seas, said here on Thursday.

Talking to media, said: "I am almost 80 per cent recovered and would like to work on my fitness. It may take another six months but I do intend to go back to the sea".

Brushing aside the harrowing incident, the said: "I am neither afraid of the sea not hate it. I would love to go back to the sea than be on land".

The also thanked his family for encouraging him to return to the sea after the near death incident.

"I am grateful that I have such a supporting family," the said.

The officer who loves sailing also had a suggestion for all, "Sailing should not be only for sailors but also for those who do not sail".

When asked about whether he had lost hope that he would not be saved, said: "I never had that I will not be rescued. I had faith in the sailing community."

He said that he was little disappointed that he could not make to the finish line.

When asked about what happened to his boat Thuriya, the officer said that "most probably she might have sank".

The said that he was overwhelmed when he got a call from who enquired about his well being.

who was circumnavigating was hit by a extremely rough weather condition in the

The 39 year old Indian Race Skipper.

Race was a sailing race around the world that started on July 1 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)