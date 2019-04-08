Rampur: Enraged over demolition of 'Urdu Gate', Azam Khan hits out against district officials

-
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday used derogatory language to target district officials for the demolition of "Urdu Gate".
"If I am a demon, my head will be chopped off. Collector (DM) wants this to happen, and so do ADM, SDM, and City magistrate. These four officers have arrived here to convert Rampur into a hell," he said addressing an election rally here.
The former Cabinet Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government used several derogatory remarks against the District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.
"I haven't opened brothels in Rampur. I haven't opened liquor shops here. I have opened schools for children. I have done work which nobody did in the last several years," the Samajwadi Party leader said.
"This Collector (DM) wants me to lose elections. It won't matter whether I win or lose but the government in Delhi must change," the leader known for his inflammatory remarks said further.
"The DM brought down Urdu Gate as soon his posting began here. It was done only to placate the BJP government since we humiliated 'Urduwallahs'. Let him bring down the entire university, let him destroy the schools of my children, let him kill me too but keep in mind that every drop of my blood will produce more Azams," Azam Khan said.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP leader said, "India is the fourth largest military power in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps repeating all day that Pakistan will swallow us. Hindus be alert! ,he says, see Pakistan has done this. Pakistan has done that and I (Modi) saved you or Pakistan would have swallowed you," Khan said.
"I have come to appeal you, don't let your power get divided," he said.
Taking a jibe at the Congress candidate from Rampur, he said, "Tell the Congress candidate to not seek votes of just Muslims but Hindus too. You (Congress) keep asking for votes from Muslims to ensure a BJP win."
BJP has fielded Jaya Prada from Rampur and Sanjay Kapoor is contesting on the Congress ticket.
Citing the construction as illegal, the Uttar Pradesh administration on March 7 demolished the 'Urdu Gate', built in Rampur district by Azam Khan.
The Lok Sabha elections for all the seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
