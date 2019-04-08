Dhaba owner shot at in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area

-
A 'dhaba' owner at New Ashok Nagar was shot at by a customer here on Monday.
The 'dhaba' owner, identified as Gaurav, was reportedly hit on his right arm and has been shifted to a hospital.
Police said that a customer had got into an argument with Gaurav over mobile charging. He left the 'dhaba' and returned with two of his friends and fired at Gaurav, said police.
A PCR call was received by the police at 5 in the evening informing about the incident.
A case has been registered by the police. Further probe is on.
