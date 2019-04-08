57-year old woman found dead at her Rohini residence

A 57-year-old woman was found dead at her house at Rohini's Sector 16 here on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Geeta Saxena, was found with a chunni tied around her neck. The victim was the wife of an auto driver, Anand Saxena

"With the jewellery missing, the motive of loot is suspected to be the reason for her death. But there were no signs of breaking in the house" said of Police (DCP) SD Mishra.

The police had got a PCR call at 1:37 pm. Further probe is on. Police have registered a case.

