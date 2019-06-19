Odisha: Litchi goes out of market after encephalitis outbreak in Muzaffarpur

The traders in the state have stopped getting litchis from in Bihar, which is reeling under the outbreak of acute syndrome (AES).

The traders' decision comes after asked the Public to test the quality of litchis from Bihar, which are being sold in the state.

"I have already asked my department to test the quality of litchis from As a result, litchis are not available in the market," Das told reporters here on Wednesday.

So far, nearly 112 children have died due to in Muzaffarpur,

Arun Kumar Sahoo, a litchi wholesaler, said: "We were bringing litchi from Malda of But due to complaints about litchi, we have stopped to purchase it."

Chief District Medical Officer, Sundargarh, DK Sudangi said: "After deaths in Bihar, I have asked the to test the quality of litchi. People should get to eat only healthy litchi.

