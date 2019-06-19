Tamil Nadu: DMK workers hold protests against water crisis in Coimbatore

The (DMK) party workers held protests outside the (CCCO) here against the acute water crisis in on Wednesday.

The protestors have taken this step in order to urge the CCCO to take steps to resolve this crisis affecting the state.

On this matter, the D Jayakumar said, "Water management is a crucial subject. We are doing all that we can despite the deficient rain. We have over 400 water tanks distributing water in the state."

The former of the legislative understands the seriousness of the issue and believes that they are doing what they can to provide water to people who are lacking it.

The protestors waved DMK flags and held bright plastic pots over their heads to make a vivid display of the protest against the water crisis.

The protests took place in the wake of the scarce water supply in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This water crisis seems to be a pressing issue in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well. too is suffering from acute water crises caused by drought in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)