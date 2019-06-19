Leaders congratulate Om Birla on becoming 17th Lok Sabha Speaker

Leaders from across political parties on Wednesday congratulated after he was unanimously elected as the 17th of the

While several leaders, most of them MPs, greeted him in his chamber in Parliament House after the conclusion of proceedings, leaders in different parts of took to to congratulate the

Among the leaders who congratulated the leader are Vice President of Venkaiah Naidu, General Secretary Saroj Pandey, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and

Congratulating Birla, said, "I am aware of Om Birla's working style. I am sure he will rightly fulfil his responsibility as the We congratulate him."

" has made the right selection. A neutral speaker is selected with unanimity. We are going through the phase of 'sabka sath sabka vikas'," said.

also praised in the Lok Sabha saying: "It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate on being unanimously elected as the Many MPs know Birla ji well. He has served in the state of as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)