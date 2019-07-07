JUST IN
Business Standard

Odisha: Man burns alive bedridden mother after a fight with his father

ANI  |  General News 

In a shocking incident, a man set on fire his bedridden mother in Radabahala village in Odisha's Balangir district on Saturday after a fight with his father, police said.

"In the morning at around 7:15 am, we received a written complaint that a man, named Santosh hit his father Rushi Kharsel with a wooden plank after a verbal fight and then burnt his mother alive and fled the spot. His mother has died," said Schidanand Bariha, IIC Belpada police station.

"Soon we registered the case and visited the crime scene. We have got to know that the accused burnt his mother when his father had gone out of the house to call people for help. The mother of the accused was bedridden since last seven years," he added.

Bariha said the accused was later arrested by police. Further investigation is currently on.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 04:29 IST

