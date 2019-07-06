Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

"The children have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment and our local police personnel went to the hospital to assist the school authorities," said Rema Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police Mehboobnagar.

The incident occured at Zilla Parishad Government High School in Koilkonda mandal. As many as 20 children were stung by bees, right after the morning prayer assembly at the school.

Most of the students were discharged from the government hospital Mahbubnagar except for one student, who is undergoing treatment.

