Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Naveen Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

Odisha's on Friday drew flak for calling himself "God" and equating Chief with Lord

Marandi's remark, which has offended the servitors of at Baripada, is being circulated widely on

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn.

The Bangiriposi MLA had actually implied that since he is their elected leader, the servitors should have met him first. And even if their issues were not taken care of, they should have met the Chief

Registering strong protests against Marandi's statement, servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple, and Arun Mishra, said the MLA will be "punished by Lord Jagannath".

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren too hit out at Marandi, saying the minister has become arrogant. "This is not right. A person cannot be a god. People are very poor here. They do not even get basic medical facilities. How can he call himself God? He has become arrogant," Soren said while speaking to ANI.

