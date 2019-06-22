BJP's dirty tricks department wants to derail Delhi's education reforms: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at the stating that the "dirty tricks department" of the party is out to derail the educational reforms in

"The dirty tricks department of the BJP is out to derail the reforms in being carried out by the AAP," an official statement of the party read.

AAP claimed that the BJP first circulated a self-scripted pamphlet on and then took it to the Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, and lodged a complaint about it.

"In the latest, the BJP scripted a pamphlet in the name of the School Management Committees (SMCs) and spread it through and other platforms to malign the Government's much-applauded initiative. It is shocking that a piece of paper with no authenticity is being circulated and being used by the BJP to derail an important initiative," it said.

Underlining that the parents' meeting has been a very important part of the revolution in Delhi, AAP said: "The process was started for the first time by the so that the poor people can go to the school and get a firsthand account of their wards' progress. This empowered the poor parents of Delhi, who send their kids to government schools, to enter the schools and not only know the progress of their wards but also question the school teachers about whatever they want."

AAP also claimed that the BJP has been against all initiatives taken by the to improve the sector in Delhi.

"It is clear from the repeated attempts of the BJP that they are against the world-class education structure created for the people of Delhi, especially the poor people. BJP doesn't want the poor parents to come to schools and know about the progress of their ward," the statement said.

"It is very sad that the BJP is trying to derail and sabotage steps taken by AAP such as unique innovations like the happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship curriculum, which would ultimately create great future leaders and good human beings," it added.

