JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Intezari' song from 'Article 15' released

Trump nominates Esper as next Secretary of Defence
Business Standard

Jharkhand: Two held, rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

ANI  |  General News 

Bokaro police on Friday arrested two men and recovered a rare snake Red Sand Boa worth Rs 1.6 crore.

"We have arrested two men from a hotel here and recovered a rare snake from their possession worth Rs 1.6 crore," the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Paswan and Md Shahabuddin.

"These snakes are mostly found in Maharashtra. People bring it from there and sell it in the international market, especially China. This goes via Nepal. There is an international gang which is involved in such smuggling," a forest officer Surendra Bhagat told ANI.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 07:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU