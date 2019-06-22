Jharkhand: Two held, rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

-
-
Bokaro police on Friday arrested two men and recovered a rare snake Red Sand Boa worth Rs 1.6 crore.
"We have arrested two men from a hotel here and recovered a rare snake from their possession worth Rs 1.6 crore," the police said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Paswan and Md Shahabuddin.
"These snakes are mostly found in Maharashtra. People bring it from there and sell it in the international market, especially China. This goes via Nepal. There is an international gang which is involved in such smuggling," a forest officer Surendra Bhagat told ANI.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
