Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight develops engine problems after taking off, lands back safely

A full emergency was declared at the Mumbai International Airport after a Mumbai-Muscat flight of Oman Air developed engine problems soon after taking off, an official spokesperson said.
The plane with more than 200 people on board took off at around 4:15 pm. Soon after taking off, one of its engines failed following which a full emergency was declared.
The flight landed back at Mumbai Airport safely at around 4:58 pm hours.
