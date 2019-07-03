CCMB and CDFD sign MoU to maximize potential in genetic disease diagnostics

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Wednesday here with an aim to enable better ways of diagnosis and treatment of genetic disorders.

The objectives of the MoU also include the provision of quality DNA based diagnostic services to the public at lower costs, to develop newer diagnostic methods and to engage in scientific research to improve understanding of human genetic disorders.

"Estimates for genetic disorders show that more than 50 lakh babies are born each year with genetic disease in India. The burden of these disorders has its effects on the economic and social structure of society. Most of these disorders are presently untreatable and for those which can be treated, the treatment is very expensive. The only option to address this problem is the preventive approach which requires prenatal diagnosis and genetic counselling," a press release read.

"The last few years have witnessed tremendous changes in the field of genetics with rapid advancements in technology. The advent of efficient and affordable DNA sequencing technology has a direct impact in improving our understanding of human diseases, enabling better ways of diagnosis and treatment," it further read.

