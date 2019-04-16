Ommission from World Cup squad is unfortunate for Rayudu: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian on Monday said that Ambati Rayudu's omission from squad is very unfortunate for the as he has been in a good form in ODIs for the past one year.

"It's unfortunate on Rayudu because I feel he was so close of being part of team as he was averaging 48 in white-ball game. And at the age, he is at, it is very disheartening because I have gone through the same in my career. I feel sorry for him," told ANI.

Rishabh Pant was also omitted from squad but believes the omission of Rayudu is more disheartening than Pant as the latter has his age to his advantage.

"I think I feel sorrier for than any other Rishabh Pant is still playing formats, It's not about Pant, it's about fifteen people who have been selected for The World Cup. would be far more disheartened as Pant has his age to his advantage, but Rayudu is unfortunate," said.

There are speculations doing the rounds that the upcoming World Cup may see Dhoni play his last ICC event, however, Gambhir believes that the decision of retirement depends totally on Dhoni.

"I do not know, it's totally up to Dhoni to decide whether this will be his last World Cup or not," Gambhir said.

Board of Control for in (BCCI) named the fifteen-member Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup on Monday.

Indian fifteen-member squad for World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah , Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

takes on (May 25) and (May 28) in the warm-up matches before the World Cup.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. will open their World Cup campaign against on June 5.

