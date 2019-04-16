2020 and 2021 FIH PRO League match schedule principles approved by Executive Board

The Federation Internationale de Hockey's (FIH) on Monday approved the principles of the match schedule for the 2020 and 2021 season.

The board approved the principles of match schedule based on the recommendation from the 'National Associations' participating in the

As per the new principles, the League competition will be maintained within the first six months of every year and all the games will remain "home games".

As per the new recommendation, the home and away principle is kept too but this principle will now be split over two consecutive seasons and work according to the following example:

In 2020, Team A will host Team B twice within a couple of days.

In 2021, Team B will host Team A twice within a couple of days.

This scheme reduces half the travel of the teams compared to the current format, therefore decreasing costs for teams, benefitting athletes' welfare and reducing the impact on the environment.

The also confirmed that India's Men team will be joining the from 2020 on, as this was unanimously supported by the other participating National Associations.

"It's great that will join the already next year. There is such a passion for in the country that it will add a lot to our newest competition," FIH said.

"Furthermore, FIH would like to thank all participating National Associations who, by agreeing on a common scheme for the 2020 and 2021 calendars, have once again shown the solidarity of the global community and their utmost will to grow the sport together," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)