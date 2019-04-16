Varun Chakravarthy, Kings XI Punjab spinner sidelined by a finger injury

Varun Chakravarthy, spinner has been sidelined from the (IPL) due to a finger

"It is unfortunate that Varun picked up the injury, but these things happen in We have great faith in his abilities and we can only hope that he recovers soon," said in an official statement.

The sustained a finger during his visit to Chennai earlier in the month.

Chakravarthy made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) late last month and since then the has been absent from the team for the following matches.

The 27-year-old spinner finished with the figures of 1-34 in his debut match.

Varun Chakravarthy, Kings XI Punjab's mystery spinner was picked up at a price of 8.4 crore rupees which is 42 times more than his base price of 20 lakh rupees at the auction in December.

are currently placed at the fifth position in the league standings with 8 points.

The team next takes on Rajasthan Royals today at in Mohali.

