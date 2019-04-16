ICC partners with UNICEF to organise #OneDay4Children at World Cup

International Council (ICC) for Good on Tuesday in partnership with UNICEF announced #OneDay4Children, a tournament-wide campaign focussed on bringing the world of together as one team to help build a better world for every child, at

Former England batsman and #OneDay4Children along with all-rounder launched the campaign.

There will be #OneDay4Children activity throughout all 48 matches of the event, peaking with a day of celebration during the match between England and on June 30 at Edgbaston. The money raised will support UNICEF's work in cricket playing nations to help children learn to play and be healthy. Edgbaston will turn blue whilst players will support the campaign with special one-off #OD4C branded kit, ICC reported.

"As part of our continuing work with UNICEF through Cricket for Good, we are delighted to launch #OneDay4Children and use the platform of the ICC Men's Cricket 2019 to help more children to play and be healthy. This is our most ambitious charity project to date and we know that cricket's one billion fans will come together to help build a better world for every child," of the ICC said.

ICC Men's Cricket 2019, Managing Director, said: "#OneDay4Children is such an important tournament wide campaign which we are extremely proud to be delivering. We have a unique opportunity while the eyes of the cricketing world, and beyond, are watching, to show how we can harness the power of the fans to help support the wonderful work UNICEF do for children across the globe."

"We are delighted to see the world of cricket unite for #OneDay4Children at the ICC Players, teams and one billion cricket fans will come together for Unicef. The money raised through #OneDay4Children will support Unicef's work to help children learn, play and be healthy through cricket. It is a shared belief that cricket has an incredible power to raise vital funds and inspire and empower millions of children," Mike Penrose, at Unicef UK, said.

The much-awaited World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in England from May 30 to July 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)