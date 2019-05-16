One militant gunned down in encounter with security forces in Shopian

One militant has been neutralized in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Handew village of on Thursday.

The gun battle is underway between the two sides, in the third such incident to be reported in the state today.

Earlier in the day, a cordon and was launched by security forces in Dalipora area of district, in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and an jawan were killed.

