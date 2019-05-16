SC notice to CBSE, Centre on EWS quota for CTET

A bench comprising Justice and Justice has directed the Centre, the (CBSE) and the Council for Teachers to file their response by July 1, the next date of hearing.

" has fixed the next date of hearing on July 1. We submitted before the court that since there is reservation for ST, SC, OBC, therefore students from economically weaker sections should also be given 10 per cent quota in CTET 2019 exam," Prashant Shukla, the petitioner's told ANI.

"The court agreed to our argument and asked the government why the economically weaker section students were deprived of reservation," he said.

The petition was filed by Rajneesh Kumar Pandey and others.

On May 13, the apex court had said that reservation policy can be applicable at the time of final selection, but not during the qualifying stage of the examination.

