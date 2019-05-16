WB statue vandalism: PM Modi demands strict action, questions Mamata govt

on Thursday demanded strict action against those who vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata and accused the government of removing CCTV footage of the incident.

"Vidyasagar ji was a son of not only Bengal but of entire By vandalising his statue, the perpetrators have committed an act of sin. I demand strict action against those responsible," he said at an election rally here.

"Great reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue was vandalised which was locked in a room. A CCTV camera is installed in that college. Why the government is removing the evidence from there like it did in Narda, (chit fund scam) case. It clearly shows how low (Mamata Banerjee) can stoop to for vote bank," said.

The bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between and Trinamool workers at during Amit Shah's roadshow here on Tuesday evening.

In his speech, also asked whether it was a crime to hail Lord in and said that his party was the one which raised it at the level.

He said that the was working to save West Bengal's culture where the TMC was working in the interest of (Bangladeshi) infiltrators. "Vidyasagar ji would be watching which party is fighting to save Bengal culture and who is working for infiltrators," he said.

Modi said that does not consider him the but hail Pakistan PM "She does not consider India's PM her but she never gets tired praising Pakistan PM," he stated.

Continuing his attack on Banerjee, he said: "I was threatened to be to sent to jail today morning. I saw yesterday in media that has threatened to take over the BJP office. is threatening to take over BJP workers' homes."

He alleged that the was presenting central schemes as its programmes.

He said: " is putting her sticker on Centre's schemes. Sticker didi, you put stickers but at least work for people."

Voting for nine seats of will take place in the last phase of on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

