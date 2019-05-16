Woman to appeal against clean-chit to CJI in sexual harassment case

The former woman court staffer, who levelled allegations of against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to the CJI by an in-house panel of the apex court.

"The victim will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to CJI in the case by the in-house panel of the Supreme Court," told ANI.

On May 7, the complainant had sought a copy of the report of the three-judge in-house committee that found that there was "no substance" in her allegations.

In a letter to the three judges of the committee-- Bobde, and Indu Malhotra--, the woman asserted that she has a "right to the report", the reasons for the same as well as copies of the depositions of any witnesses, any other persons or any other evidence considered by the Committee.

On May 6, it was disclosed that a three-judge in-house Committee of the gave a clean chit to CJI in the allegations levelled against him by the former court staffer.

