ONGC players contribute 15 medals to India's Asian Games tally

(ONGC) sportspersons have displayed an outstanding performance by bagging 15 medals, including 3 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze, at the recently concluded 18th edition of

This is the largest contribution by any corporate to the overall Indian medal tally of 69 at Asiad 2018 and also the highest number of medals won by ONGCians in edition, since 2006.

Reflecting on the same, ONGC said " is an important indicator of a nation's growth and development. ONGC, as a responsible corporate citizen has always been committed towards the development of It is heartening to see the dedication of our sportspersons who have overcome all challenges to succeed at the international level and ONGC is proud to be a part of this success story."

" has a huge pool of sporting talents and once nurtured properly, they become invincible. At ONGC we always support and nurture talents to ensure that the performance level is raised at the highest level" he added.

ONGC's Apurvi Chandela opened India's tally, with a Bronze in 10 m Air Rifle. She was followed by Ankita Raina, India's Number one seed, who secured Bronze in Women Singles to become India's to obtain a medal.

15-year-old put up a spectacular performance to clinch Silver in the Men's Double Trap event, while ace shooter secured Bronze in 10 m air pistol.

World Track Champion and ONGC's secured Silver in Women's 400m. She also secured Silver in 4X400m Mixed Relay and Gold in 4X400m Women Relay along with MR

Dharun Ayyasamy bagged 2 Silver medals in Men's 400m hurdles and Men's 4X400 Relay. In archery, ONGC's scholarship stars, and Rajat Chauhan, clinched Silver in Women's Compound Team and Men's Compound Team events respectively.

In table tennis, ONGC trio of A Amalraj, G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai won Bronze and scripted history with the first ever medal for in the sport at the Asiad. Arpinder Singh clinched India's first Gold in after a span of 48 years, while 21-year-old ONGC scholarship heptathlete Swapna Burman bagged Gold after a grueling 7 events at the Asiad.

Mandeep Singh, who is a part of the Indian Team, rounded up ONGC's heist with a Bronze in Men's

India's total medal tally at the prestigious quadrennial tournament stood at 69-fifteen gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze.

