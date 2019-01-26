Operation Kamala still on claims Karnataka CM, BJP refutes baseless allegation

H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused BJP of continuing its efforts to poach MLAs and claimed one of his party's legislators was on Thursday offered huge amount of money under the saffron party's 'Operation Kamala'.

"Operation Kamala is still on. Even last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs, a huge amount of money and asked him where it should be sent. You will be surprised to know the gift amount. Our MLA responded that he did not need any gift and wants to be left alone."

"This is how they are still working on poaching," Kumaraswamy said.

Former state also accused BJP of attempting to poach legislators. "There is no operation Kamala. They have Benami money which they have earned through corruption. With that corruption money they tried and failed."

(BJP) on the other hand refuted all such allegations and asserted that legislators are trying to leave the JD(S)- coalition due to internal fight.

Yeddyurappa said, "We are not resorting to any operation Kamala. Their MLAs are trying to go away from them because of their internal fights and it is their duty to keep them intact within their party. They should stop giving baseless statements against us. We have 104 MLAs and two 2 independent MLAs and we are concentrating on our work as the Opposition."

The Congress, which shares power with JD-S, has 80 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, including the Accordingly, 79 MLAs were expected to attend the CLP meeting held under the supervision of central leaders K C Venugopal and

