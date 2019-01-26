Two terrorists gunned down, ammunition recovered in J-K

Security forces gunned down two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them following an encounter on Saturday in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of

The encounter on ensued while terrorists fired at security personnel who were conducting a in the area, based on a credible tip-off, police said.

"A cordon and was launched today morning jointly by police and security forces in the Khonmoh area. As the searches were going on, the was fired upon by the terrorists and the firing was retaliated leading to a gunfight."

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained.

The Police has registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

Police have also requested citizens to not to venture inside the encounter zone citing the possibility of stray explosive materials.

On January 23, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on in Baramullah district of Arms and ammunition including 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)