Oppose or defend important personalities on rationality, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets and create law and order problems.
Talking to reporters here on Sunday on his way to participate in a number of programmes in Haveri district, he said former Prime Minister late Smt Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country.
Replying to a question, Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently. Instruction has also been given to provide proper security to the Opposition leader. However, it is left to political parties not to give political touch to this incident. But maintaining law and order is the duty of all political parties, he added.
