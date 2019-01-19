Opposition leaders meet Mamata ahead of 'anti-BJP rally'

Key opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin, former Deve Gowda, and met West Bengal Chief ahead of the TMC-led mega rally on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the welcomed the leaders' participation in the 'United Rally.'

"Only few hours to go for the historic 'United Rally' at Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today's rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united " she tweeted.

Among those who are expected to be a part of the rally include Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Jayant Chaudhary, former union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former Gegong Apang, former Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and

Though and his mother will be skipping the rally, the party would be represented by senior leaders like and

On Friday, Rahul wrote to the extending support to the mega rally.

"We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals. I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," the letter read.

Anticipating heavy rush of commuters in the wake of the TMC-led rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, the Kolkata Metro, which operates under the Ministry of Railways, has beefed up its security arrangements by deploying additional forces apart from the regular contingent.

Additional RPF Personnel including officers and staff have been roped in for strategic deployment at all stations to tackle any untoward incident. Commandos will be deployed at Dum Dum, Esplanade and Maidan Stations.

Women RPF personnel will also be deployed in adequate numbers at various stations.

Mamata has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the elections against the BJP.

