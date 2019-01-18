Agenda for Lok Sabha elections would be set up by opposition: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh N who reached Kolkata on the eve of mega opposition rally by the led TMC, said that except one or two opposition parties, who are neutral or have some reservations all the opposition parties are uniting together against BJP. He said that the meeting of the opposition parties in Kolkata will set a new agenda for the upcoming Lok-Sabha elections.

"Except one or two opposition parties who are neutral or have their own reservations all parties are coming together. Ultimately this meeting will set up new agenda for 2019 general elections," said Naidu.

He said that NDA government has betrayed the nation. "The NDA government has betrayed the nation and has failed on all fronts , misused all institutions and constitutional bodies. We are coming together to protect the nation," he said.

He said that and other leaders are experienced and focused and are capable of deciding the future course.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)