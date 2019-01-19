Hyderabad: 5 drug smugglers held, 50 kg marijuana seized

In a major breakthrough, the Prohibition and Department on Saturday busted inter-state marijuana trade and held five people, including two women, in connection with the case.

The officials, while conducting the probe, seized 50 kilograms of marijuana and four from the accused- Rai Chowdery, Rohan Singh, Sanjay Kumar Naik, Sunamani Naik, and

The department first nabbed and from Balram Galli in possession of 20 kilograms of marijuana, following which the other three came under the radar of officials.

During the interrogation, Devi revealed that a major operation was being carried out in Ghatkesar area. Authorities immediately rushed to the spot and raided the premises. During the search, officials found and seized 30 kilograms of dry ganja (cannabis) and Rs.50,000 towards sale proceeds from the possession of Sanjay and Sunamani. Krishna Kumari, who came to collect the substance for delivering it to others, was also nabbed subsequently.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

