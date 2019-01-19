Opposition parties trying to sabotage Rafale deal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Sitharaman on Saturday attacked the opposition parties for allegedly trying to sabotage the high profile Rafale combat deal questioning whether these parties were becoming pawns in the hands of international corporate rivals.

Addressing a seminar on 'India's strategic interest in the context of the Rafale deal," the Defence said the aim of the opposition seems to be to stop the deal from happening which would be a big disservice to the nation.

"I want this debate on Rafale deal without any of us playing in the hands of international corporate warfare. None of us should become a party to any corporate warfare. We cannot become pawns in the hands of the corporate giants' warfare to question the government and throw misinformation to the public," she said.

The Defence attacked the opposition for abusing the of Marshal BS Dhanoa for defending the capabilities of the Rafale combat

"The had just said that the Rafale is a good aircraft and just because of that opposition leaders started calling him a liar," said Sitharaman.

When asked about the attacks on military officers who were part of the deal, Sitharaman said that this was the double irony that the was attacking "our deal" which was done by the officers for meeting the requirements of their service."

RK was the of the Indian negotiating team which had completed the deal for the

The pointed out that in view of the volatile border that has and the fact that it has fought four wars, the country's strategic interests should be kept in mind.

Reacting to the sudden cancellation of the 126 combat aircraft deal, the minister explained that the previous deal had to be scrapped because the had not completed it and the country had to take emergency decisions to meet the requirements of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)