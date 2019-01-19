4-member opposition committee on EVMs

West Bengal on Saturday said that a four-member committee has been formed to take a call on the stand the opposition parties would have about the electronic machines (EVMs) in view of the coming Sabha elections.

"We have decided to form a committee. Its members are Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, BSP Satish Mishra, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi," she said.

"Whatever the committee members decide, accordingly we will decide our course of action on the EVM in view of the coming Sabha elections," Banerjee said.

Mishra said: "There can be rigging of polls through EVMs. We will soon meet the (ECI) to register our concern about EVMs."

Manu Singhvi, leader, said: "In most of the countries, the EVMs are not in use for conducting polls. Why shouldn't we return to the ballot paper?"

Said Farooq Abdullah, former J&K chief minister, "We want a free and fair poll. We should return to the ballot paper. Though little time is left for the S, we need to ensure that the polls are conducted in a fair manner. This government is a threat to the Constitution.

