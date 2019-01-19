Kolkata rally an important attempt to fight against divisive Modi government, says Sonia Gandhi

on Saturday said that Kolkata rally called by and minister was an important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum to fight against the divisive government of

Gandhi, who could not attend the rally, said: "This rally marks an important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum to fight the arrogant and divisive "

Referring to the upcoming elections, Gandhi said: "This will be an election to restore the nation's faith in democracy, defend our secular ethos and our heritage and defeat forces that are trying to sabotage the Constitution of "

She also said that the citizens have been squeezed economically. "The institutions have been undermined politically and socially the pluralistic fabric stands are vitiated. The upcoming elections will not be an ordinary one," Gandhi said in a written statement.

"An envelope of crisis looms from our farmers to our borders. The youth are jobless. Rice and jute farmers are in distress. Fishermen are in deep loss. The country at large is under immense strain," she further said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday organised an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata which was attended by the leaders of nearly 20 opposition parties. Former HD Deve Gowda, (NCP) Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, N Chandrababu Naidu among others attended the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)