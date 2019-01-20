Opposition's alliance will throw no ball on the pitch of 2019 LS polls, says BJP leader Naqvi

The much-touted grand alliance of opposition parties will lose the match either by hitting the wicket on its own or will throw a no-ball without a on the pitch of the coming General Elections, said Union Minister and senior BJP Abbas on Sunday.

"This alliance (of opposition parties) doesn't have a It will hit the wicket on its own or throw a no ball on the pitch of coming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. They know very well know that they are competing against the ( Narendra Modi) who has made proud all over the world," told ANI here.

"The opposition parties do not have any guidance or policy. They only want to remove Modi and sit on the They all want to be the captain of their ship. They all are expired leaders and are expired items," added

Echoing similar views, former Minister said, "Our is the most popular face across the world."

"The Opposition's alliance has done full preparations, but they say that they will announce later who will be their Prime Ministerial candidate. They have just joined hands. Their hearts are still apart. This is an alliance of opportunist people."

BJP's said: "This opportunist and unnatural alliance cannot beat Prime Minister Modi and our The country stands with Prime Minister Modi. It is tough to say that this alliance will make a way to the people's heart."

However, the Opposition parties have claimed that the people of stand tall with them and have decided to go against the BJP in the coming

"There are multiple efforts going on in the country. There is a common understanding among the secular democratic that it is imperative that all should work together and see that BJP is defeated in the interest of the country and its future," CPI D told ANI.

"If the BJP is not defeated, the Constitution will be attacked. The progress of the nation will adversely be impacted. It is the need of the situation to defeat the BJP," added

Congress' Pramod Tiwari said: "We have clearly said that our main motive is to defeat Prime Minister Modi in favour of the nation and after the we will talk about our Prime Minister. Frustration can be seen on his face today."

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said: "Prime Minister Modi and are dangerous for this nation and democracy. It is, therefore, our responsibility to defeat them and save democracy."

Top leaders of as many as 20 parties on Saturday joined Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Minister where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Among those important leaders who attended the rally were and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, leader Tejashwi Yadav, leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and his son

Interestingly, former Union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Shatrughan Sinha, Hardik Patel, former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and also attended the anti-BJP rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)