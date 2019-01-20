All corrupt political families have ganged up against PM Modi: Ram Madhav

All corrupt political families have ganged up against Narendra Modi, said here on Sunday.

Referring to the show of unity by regional titans on a common platform in Kolkata on Saturday, Madhav said: "All corrupt political families have ganged up against Modi."

Madhav, who was addressing here, said: "In the rally of Kolkata, they accepted that they have come together but do not have any plan."

Top leaders of as many as 20 parties joined Kolkata rally organised by West Bengal Minister where they stressed the need for working unitedly to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Madhav also informed that would soon be visiting Leh, Jammu, and to inaugurate various development projects there.

"The projects that were started are ready to be launched and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Projects worth Rs 35,000 crore will be inaugurated in alone."

With regards to the Lok Sabha polls, Madhav claimed that the BJP is ready for the assembly elections and the rally in will play an important role in that regard.

"We will launch our campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the We are ready for assembly elections. It is up to the Election Commissioner to decide the dates," he said.

Elaborating upon the plans that the party has for the state, he claimed: "We had a roadmap for Kashmiri Pandits' return during our government in the state but that could not happen due to some security reasons."

Among those important leaders who attended the rally were Minister and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and his son

Interestingly, former Union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Shatrughan Sinha, Patidar quota agitation Hardik Patel, former Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and also attended the anti-BJP rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)