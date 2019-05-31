Rahul writes to Kerala CM on farmer who committed suicide

A week ahead of his visit to Wayanad in Kerala, on Friday requested MInister Vijayan to provide financial assistance to the family of a who committed suicide allegedly due to non-repayment of loans.

The chief, who won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, also asked the to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

In his letter to Vijayan dated May 28, Gandhi said, "I am deeply saddended by the suicide of V.D. Dinesh Kumar, a in Neervaram, Panamaran panchayat ibn Wayanad."

The said that after speaking to Kumar's wife, "I learnt that her husband had been under severe stress due to his inability to repay the loans he had taken and this pushed him to commit suicide".

According to Police, Kumar died after consuming some poisonous substance.

"Kumar's case isn't an isolated one. There have been a spate of suicides in Wayanad," Gandhi said." What is disturbing is that while the government of has announced a moratorium on repayment of farm loans till December 31, 2019, yet farmers are still being pressured and hounded by loan collection agents," the letter said.

The Congress in his letter said that he was "writing to request him to order an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and to extend financial support to his family".

The Congress said it was important to consider "long-term measures" to free farmers from the "vicious debt trap" given the devastating impact of the last year's floods.

"I offer you my fullest support and cooperation in finding to the critical issues Kerala's farmers are faced with and in ensuring every farmer in lives a life of dignity," Gandhi said.

Gandhi, who contested on two seats in this election won from Wayanad with a record margin of 431,770 votes. The Congress defeated his rival of the who secured 274,597 votes. received 706,367 votes.

Gandhi will visit Wayanad on June 7 and 8 to thank the voters.

