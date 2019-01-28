Original meets remix: Akshay, Kartik and Kriti groove to 'Poster Lagwa Do'

The trailer of and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited masala Bollywood film 'Luka Chuppi' dropped four days back and the makers have now unveiled a short video of the first track 'Poster Lagwa Do' featuring the duo with none other than grooving to the song.

The foot-tapping track is a revised version of Akshay's 1997 song 'Poster Lagwado Bazaar Mein' from 'Aflatoon' and is all set to release tomorrow.

Akshay, Kartik and Kriti teased the fans with a funny video dancing to the peppy number. Kriti took to her handle to share the video, writing, "Poster lagenge fir ek baar, jab saath hoge KHILADI @akshaykumar !! Thank you sir! You are the best!! #PosterLagwaDo Out Tomorrow at 11am," she tweeted.

