Telangana Prison Dept organises exhibition for inmates to sell products

The showcased products made by prison inmates at various stalls in an exhibition, selling them at reasonable prices to commoners.

Officials informed that the exhibition was held in a bid to help jail inmates reform and rehabilitate by providing them with specific vocational skills that include plumbing, carpentry, textile making, and embroidery.

Shoban Rupani, Jailor at Charlapalli central prison told ANI: "Our main aim is to take care of the prisoners by providing education, skills, hygiene food, physical health and, mental health. We always try to make and must be useful to the society".

Each prisoner is paid Rs. 75 for one day at the stall, owing to which they can send money home.

"We also got a good response from the public as they believe in us and buy the products from the stall. The average sale per day is Rs 75,000," said

MD Lateef Khan, who was convicted in a murder case, said he has learned a number of essential skills during his five-year stint in jail.

"It's been five years for me in jail. During this time, I have learned welding work, embroidery work, tailoring, work inside the prison. Later the officials have selected me for working in this stall every year. Officials will help us in all kinds, we will be displaying our products and will sell them to the public. Interacting with the public and coming out from jail gives relief to me," he said.

Commoners, too, hailed the initiative taken for inmates.

"This is a very good step as it will help prisoners to get reformed and come out with some changes in their life," said Parmeshwar, a visitor at the exhibition.

Another visitor added: "The products are available at very reasonable rates and are in no way inferior to the products available in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)