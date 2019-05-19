Over 50 per cent voting in Punjab, over 51 pc in Chandigarh till 5 pm

saw overall 50.26 per cent voting till 5 pm while 51.18 per cent during the last phase of polling on Sunday. The overall voting percentage at 5 pm on 59 seats was 52.91.

All 13 Parliamentary constituencies in and the Union Territory of went for polls on Sunday along with six other states for a total of 59 seats in the last phase.

Incidents of violence marred the polls in Punjab, where at least three Parliamentary constituencies including Bathinda, Khadoor Sahib, and Ferozepur violence and clashes were reported.

A was allegedly murdered by unidentified people in Hardo Sarli village of Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when he was going to cast his ballot. Akali Dal workers were also allegedly attacked in Rampura Phul city of Bathinda, which left one person injured.

Four other people were injured in Kot Mohan area of Gurdaspur seat after a violent clash broke out between the and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Three workers were injured in a firing incident that took place near a polling station in Talwandi Sabo area of district.

is contesting on the BJP ticket from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol has been fielded against Pradesh Committee (PPCC) who won the Gurdaspur seat, which went to by-poll in October 2017 after the demise of BJP

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a two-time from is pitted against Congress' Raja Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

