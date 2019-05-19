JUST IN
Over 50 per cent voting in Punjab, over 51 pc in Chandigarh till 5 pm

ANI  |  General News 

Punjab saw overall 50.26 per cent voting till 5 pm while Chandigarh 51.18 per cent during the last phase of Lok Sabha polling on Sunday. The overall voting percentage at 5 pm on 59 seats was 52.91.

All 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh went for polls on Sunday along with six other states for a total of 59 Lok Sabha seats in the last phase.

Incidents of violence marred the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where at least three Parliamentary constituencies including Bathinda, Khadoor Sahib, and Ferozepur violence and clashes were reported.

A Congress worker was allegedly murdered by unidentified people in Hardo Sarli village of Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when he was going to cast his ballot. Akali Dal workers were also allegedly attacked in Rampura Phul city of Bathinda, which left one person injured.

Four other people were injured in Kot Mohan area of Gurdaspur seat after a violent clash broke out between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Three SAD workers were injured in a firing incident that took place near a polling station in Talwandi Sabo area of Bathinda district.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is contesting on the BJP ticket from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol has been fielded against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar who won the Gurdaspur seat, which went to by-poll in October 2017 after the demise of BJP MP Vinod Khanna.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a two-time MP from Bathinda is pitted against Congress' Raja Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

A total of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

