Punjab BJP chief takes potshot at Navjot Kaur Sidhu, calls her 'migratory bird'

The unit of the BJP Monday took a potshot at former MLA for seeking ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Chandigarh, and called her "migratory bird".

"She had been an MLA from and her husband is currently an MLA from there. Her husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had contested polls from Why she now ran away from and came to " BJP Chief said.

"These people have been complete failure. Navjot Singh was a failed and now failed (in the government). Now the dark clouds loom large over their political career. I call her migratory bird who is now search of new destination," Malik told reporters here.

has staked claim to the ticket for contesting the upcoming polls from UT

The former MLA from Amritsar (East) and former chief parliamentary submitted her application to the Territorial Congress Committee last week.

Former railway and ex-Union have also been vying for the ticket from Chandigarh.

"She is now looking for her future outside Punjab," said at a separate press conference, without naming anyone.

Meanwhile, both BJP leaders accused the Congress government of having "failed" on all the fronts.

"Debt waiver announced by the government was a cruel joke with debt-ridden farmers. Against current debt of Rs 90,000 crore, the government has waived minuscule amount of loan of farmers," Sampla claimed.

He also lashed out at the for "playing" with the future of SC students while accusing the current regime of not submitting audit report on post-matric scholarship scheme for the students belonging to Scheduled Castes.

"Unless, the submits audit report, the next installment of disbursement of funds for the scholarship scheme cannot be disbursed," Sampla said, claiming that the Centre was committed to clear any dues pending towards the scholarship scheme by March 31, 2019.

