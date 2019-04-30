At least 704 people in the have been affected by this year, authorities said on Monday.

cited a report in which the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that more than 500 people affected by the highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease, were not vaccinated.

The virus has been found in 22 states while more than 66 people have been hospitalised across the US.

About 400 of the cases have been found in and its suburbs, mostly in Orthodox Jewish communities.

On April 24, the CDC said the number of cases had surpassed the previous record of 667, set in 2014. This year's outbreak is the largest in a single year in 25 years since the was declared eliminated in the US in 2000. In 1994, there were 963 cases, reported.

Robert Redfield, of the CDC, told that around 100,000 children in the US, below the age of 2, have not been vaccinated, adding that they are vulnerable in this outbreak.

"Some infants are not immunised because their parents avoid Others cannot be protected either because they are allergic to components of the vaccine or are, for example, taking or organ-transplant medications that suppress their immune systems," Redfield was quoted as saying.

New York City's has declared a state of emergency and warned residents of four Brooklyn ZIP codes of fines worth USD 1,000 if they refuse to get vaccinated.

There have been no confirmed deaths in the country, but officials have said it is just a matter of time.

According to the Health Organisation, and are the most common severe complications, and among malnourished children who cannot get modern hospital care have mortality rates of 10 per cent or more.

is considered to be one of the most Virus-laced droplets can hover in still indoor air for up to two hours after someone infected has coughed or sneezed. Up to 90 per cent of people who are exposed will catch the virus if they are not immunised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)