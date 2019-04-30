ISIL chief says Sri Lanka attack was 'vengeance for brothers in Baghouz'

of the Islamic State of and the Levant's (ISIL), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a propaganda video, asserted that the battle for Baghouz, ISIL's final bastion in eastern Syria, "is over."

Al Jazeera cited the video, published by ISIL's on Monday, in which the ISIL seemed to have grown a bushy grey beard. He kept an assault weapon close by and sat in a cross-legged position on a cushion along with three men by his side whose faces were blurred.

"There will be more to come after this battle," said al-Baghdadi, apparently referring to the final fight in Baghouz.

Al- had appeared for the first time in the propaganda video since delivering a sermon at the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, in Mosul, Iraq, in 2014, declaring a "Caliphate" in and

Meanwhile, an audio message was also put out, purportedly of al-Baghdadi, saying that the April 21 attacks in Sri Lanka, which left at least 253 people dead, was "vengeance" for ISIL's "brothers in Baghouz".

"Your brothers in have healed the hearts of monotheists [ISIL members] with their suicide bombings, which shook the beds of the crusaders during to avenge your brothers in Baghouz," al- was reportedly heard saying.

"Our battle today is a war of attrition to harm the enemy, and they should know that jihad will continue until doomsday," he mentioned in the video.

The further insisted that ISIL's operations against the West were part of a "long battle" and the group would "take revenge" for its members who had been killed.

Wearing a black robe with a beige vest, al- gave an 18-minute address in the video. However, it is unclear when the footage was filmed.

Baghouz, the last piece of populated land held by the ISIL, which once spread across a third of and Syria, is roughly equivalent to the size of the and attracted 40,000 fighters to its cause.

At its peak, the terror outfit controlled huge parts of Iraq and with a population of over 10 million people. However, since 2017, the terror group started losing hold on major territories in both countries to the United States-backed military forces.

Last month, US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had resumed attack against Baghouz with an objective to clear out the last traces of its self-declared 'Caliphate'.

