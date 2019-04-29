Afghan Prez inaugurates Jirga; calls for peace in the war-torn country

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday inaugurated Grand Consultative Jirga on Peace to determine the framework for talks with the Taliban, saying peace in the war-torn country is his "top priority".
"It is a pride; exciting to see that 3,200 elected delegates have been gathered under one dignified umbrella from across Afghanistan to determine the framework of talks with the Taliban," Tolo News quoted Ghani as saying.
The four days will be chaired by Jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul.
"The four days of the Jirga will prove that you, the elected delegates of the nation, are the symbol of power and national unity and you are the owners of willingness, talent, understanding and views and you are hoping for peace and prosperity," he added
However, Ghani noted that he is not in favour of "hasty" agreements on peace and that the Jirga delegates will decide on this.
The Jirga could emerge as a breakthrough between the Afghan Government and the Taliban, who never accepted Ghani's government.
The Taliban at various occasions had shown reservation against holding talks with the Afghan government.
