Afghan Prez inaugurates Jirga; calls for peace in the war-torn country

on Monday inaugurated Grand Consultative on Peace to determine the framework for talks with the Taliban, saying peace in the war-torn country is his "top priority".

"It is a pride; exciting to see that 3,200 elected delegates have been gathered under one dignified umbrella from across to determine the framework of talks with the Taliban," Tolo News quoted Ghani as saying.

The four days will be chaired by

"The four days of the will prove that you, the elected delegates of the nation, are the symbol of power and national unity and you are the owners of willingness, talent, understanding and views and you are hoping for peace and prosperity," he added

However, Ghani noted that he is not in favour of "hasty" agreements on peace and that the delegates will decide on this.

The Jirga could emerge as a breakthrough between the and the Taliban, who never accepted

The at various occasions had shown reservation against holding talks with the

