Owaisi calls PM Modi a 'King of liars'

(AIMIM) called a " of lairs".

Addressing a gathering here on Tuesday, Owaisi said: "PM Modi and lies go hand in hand. His name should not be Chowkidar, but 'Jhootho ka Badshah' ( of lairs). What have you done for our state? We presented several proposals in the parliament, but they were not acted upon."

His remarks came after the on April 1 addressed an election rally in Telangana, where he hit out at Owaisi and referred him as a "speed breaker" in "Hyderabad's development".

Owaisi also posted on his twitter handle, "PM Modi called Majlis a 'speed breaker' and we proudly own it. We are a speed breaker against anyone who wants to destroy our Constitution and tehzeeb."

AIMIM also called PM Modi "Chichora" (Frivolous) during his speech.

He also accused the of triggering communal sentiments to win the elections.

"Modi came to and as usual peddled lies. He spoke like a BJP IT Cell troll, not as Prime Minister. If he can, he should read that was among the most effective MPs in terms of MPLAD expenditure and parliamentary performance," tweeted AIMIM from its handle.

