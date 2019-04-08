Baazi Games' latest venture RummyBaazi all set to delight rummy lovers

India's most trusted 'Baazi Games' announced its latest venture 'RummyBaazi' on Monday. RummyBaazi offers a radically innovative and player-centric bonus and reward system, which comes with lifetime validity and is open to all In addition, RummyBaazi also provides excellent signup and referral bonus structure.

Baazi Rewards

This loyalty program rewards players for the passion that they play the game with. With every amount invested on the felts, players accumulate points which can, in turn, be used to claim bigger prizes. These prizes include gadgets, holiday packages and other exciting offers.

The system is built with a view of providing a maximum benefits on their investment. From additional rewards to refer a friend bonus, this long list of benefits is designed to reward players every step of the way.

"We have always believed in building a site 'for the players', and have included some exciting features and rewards. Our expertise in the segment of will help us in growing RummyBaazi into one of the biggest names in the industry," said Navkiran Singh, of

Apart from this, the application is available on all platforms- iOS, and also has a desktop variant.

