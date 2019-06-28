Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne slam Donald Trump for using 'Crazy Train' in tweet

Singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne lashed out at president Donal Trump on Thursday after he used Ozzy's song 'Crazy Train' in a Twitter video.

"Based on this morning's unauthorised use of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train,' we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns," Billboard quoted Sharon.

"Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump, perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West ('Gold Digger'), Kid Rock ('I Am the Bullgod') or Ted Nugent ('Stranglehold') will allow the use of their music," added Sharon.

On Thursday morning trump tweeted a doctored video that pairs Ozzy's single from 'Blizzard of Ozz' with an audio mishap at the Democratic debate in an effort to mock the participants.

It is not the first time that an artist has slammed Trump. In 2016, British rock band, Queen, released a statement after Trump used "We Are the Champions"

Also, artists like Neil Young, Aerosmith and R.E.M. have blasted Trump's use of their music at events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)