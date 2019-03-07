Paisabazaar.com to increase headcount of women employees to 33 percent by March 2020

India's largest for financial products, announced today that it would increase its representation of women employees to 33% by end of the financial year 2019-20. Currently, 23% of Paisabazaar.com's 3083 employees are women.

"Financial services, as an industry, generally has a low representation of women. But, we have often found women employees to be more productive, efficient and organized. Over the next few months, we would be hiring aggressively to attract best women talent across the country, for technology, product, sales, analytics, and marketing," said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder,

One of Paisabazaar.com's goals, as an organization, is to employ a diverse and empowered workforce, which is completely aligned to the organization's culture and values. Hiring more women, says, will also be key in meeting its objectives.

"Women employees have a natural knack of strategizing and bringing on board a more balanced and diverse viewpoint. They also come with inherent commitment, integrity, and empathy - qualities which we look for as a customer-facing As we look to strengthen our market leadership next year, we are confident our women employees will be one of our biggest assets in this journey," said Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar.com.

One of the key areas that Paisabazaar.com will be focussing on under this initiative would be to hire women who have taken long conscious breaks in their professional lives, due to family or other personal reasons.

"Usually, women perform exceeding well in academics and in the initial phases of their professional lives. But due to family and personal reasons, many of them drop off. Paisabazaar.com is welcoming these talented women and giving them an equal opportunity to once again excel in their careers," added

To attract and retain women employees, Paisabazaar.com has introduced several women-friendly initiatives aimed at their personal and professional development, along with enhancing their work-life balance.

