presented today its Conquest V.H.P. "Very High Precision" collection in India, at Longines' Point of Sale at Racecourse Road, with This line represents a new achievement in the field of quartz, combining great precision, high technicality and a sporty look, marked by the brand's unique elegance.

"Both and hold a very special place in my heart so this is a real pleasure for me to be here to present this new model from the brand, the Conquest V.H.P., which stands for This timepiece is unique in many ways, and positions itself as the standard-bearer of extreme precision.",said

Longines' history with has been one full of technical innovation and feats. In 1954, the brand developed a first clock, which would quickly set a precision record. It was housed in the mythical Chronocinegines, an instrument that became a pioneer in the history of timekeeping, as it provided judges with a film strip composed of a series of prints at 1/100th of a second, allowing them to follow the movement of the athletes at the moment they crossed the finish line. In 1969, technological mastery led to reveal the Ultra-Quartz, the first movement designed for wristwatches. A huge stride was made in 1984 with the quartz caliber fitted in the Conquest V.H.P., setting a precision record for that time.

As an extension of these historic milestones, the winged hourglass brand has launched its Conquest V.H.P. model, equipped with a cutting-edge movement developed exclusively for Longines. This movement is renowned for its high degree of precision for an analog watch (± 5 seconds/year) and its ability to reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field. These attractive features are likely responsible for its exceptional movement status, to which a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar must be added. In the true essence of Conquest, the ultimate sports line, this exceptional timepiece brings together high technicality and dynamic aesthetic.

These or black PVD watches are available in the 3 hands/calendar (41 and 43 mm diameter cases) and chronograph (42 and 44 mm diameter cases) versions. The chronograph displays hours, minutes and seconds, a 30-minute counter at 3 o'clock, a 12-hour counter at 9 o'clock and a 60-second counter in the center. On each model, changes are made using the intelligent crown, while the End Of Life. The indicator can preventatively signal the end of battery life. The Conquest V.H.P. collection models display blue, carbon, silvered or black dials. A or black PVD bracelet or a blue or completes these exceptional timepieces.

Based in Saint-Imier, since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy expertise steeped in tradition, elegance, and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world's The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)