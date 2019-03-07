India gets its very own online platform for resolving legal disputes

has launched Presolv360, a first of its kind platform for resolving in a quick and cost-effective manner.

Launched with the view of assisting people and businesses to settle their disputes out-of-court, is a that allows disputing parties across the country to resolve their conflicts with the help of a neutral.

"Studying our system, principles of international diplomacy, court procedures and global best practices led us to disintegrate the reasons and pinpoint the trigger points that cause disputes", said of Presolv360, Namita Shah.

caters to property, tenancy, commercial, contractual, and insurance matters. While there are some who support the facility of of disputes, Presolv360's platform facilitates the entire process right from raising a dispute to inviting the counter-party, conducting resolution proceedings to drawing up terms of the settlement.

"Building by bridging law and technology and creating a trusting society remain our underlying purpose. is our first step toward this objective. All our solutions will always be Made for and Made in India, explained Namita Shah about the vision.

While the team operates from Mumbai, Presolv360's makes the platform accessible from across the globe. The founding team comprises of lawyers, chartered accountants, insurance and management experts.

The Presolv360 platform is open for public use and you can register your disputes here. Presolv360 has been recognised by the Ministry of Law and Justice, as a provider of Online ('ODR') services and is working with the government, judiciary and Inc. to help you resolve your disputes cheaper, faster and better. This story is provided by BusinessWireIndia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)