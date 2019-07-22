MEA working for early release of 18 Indian on board Iran-seized tanker: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday assured that the Indian government is working to ensure the early release and repatriation of 18 Indians on board the British-flagged tanker which has been detained by Iran.

"#TeamMEA is already working on the early release & repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members of Stena Impero. Our Embassy in Tehran is in constant contact with Iranian authorities to resolve this. We will keep you posted on further developments," said Jaishankar, in a reply to Kerala Chief Minister office tweet.

Jaishankar shared the update after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reached out to Center and the EAM to confirm whether, among 18 Indians, four were Malayalis.

"Media reports have indicated that the crew of the British tanker seized by Iran includes 4 Malayalis. Following this, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has contacted the Union Government. He has also sent a message to Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs GoI," said CMO Kerala.

Iran on Saturday seized a British-flagged vessel. Following the seizure, cargo vessel owner said that there were 23 people on board with 18 Indian nationals, a statement issued by company Stena Bulk said, as quoted by CNN.

The vessel owner has also said that the crew is in good health.

"Our insurers in the region have been in contact with the Head of Marine Affairs at the Port of Bandar Abbas, who has reported that the crew members of our vessel Stena Impero are in 'good health' and that the tanker is at the nearby Bandar Bahonar anchorage," the company statement added.

The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."

The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions.

